iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.26

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 14003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

