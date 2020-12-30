iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.52. 25,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 40,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter.

