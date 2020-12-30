iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.38

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and traded as high as $125.67. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $125.61, with a volume of 7,263 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 132,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

