IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $227.09

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.09 and last traded at $224.29, with a volume of 118774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,411.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

