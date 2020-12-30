IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $227.09

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.09 and last traded at $224.29, with a volume of 118774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.54.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 1.48.
In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,411.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
