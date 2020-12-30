Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.30). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $182,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 715,775 shares of company stock valued at $35,378,762. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at $32,240,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,099. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.16. Invitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.