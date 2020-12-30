Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight Sells 3,622 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $182,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth D. Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kenneth D. Knight sold 13,351 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $680,901.00.

Shares of NVTA opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.