Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.85. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $916.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

