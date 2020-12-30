Investors Real Estate Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $918.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IRET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

