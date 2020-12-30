Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,888 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,487% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

