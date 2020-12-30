Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

12/28/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $133.00.

12/14/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $133.00.

12/7/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $64.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

11/10/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. 6,749,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,452. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

