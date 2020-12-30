Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Trading Up 1.4%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB)’s share price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

