Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.18 and last traded at $83.55. 101,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,777% from the average session volume of 5,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXQ. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.