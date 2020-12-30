Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

PKW stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $73.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

