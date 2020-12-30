InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Shares Down 5.7%

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 2,995,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 489,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 1,719,221 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

