International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $786.98

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $786.98 and traded as high as $844.90. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) shares last traded at $840.00, with a volume of 138,441 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £318.86 million and a P/E ratio of -18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 827.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 786.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s payout ratio is presently -0.54%.

In related news, insider Jim Horsburgh acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

About International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

