Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.46

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 1015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several research firms have commented on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

