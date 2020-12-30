Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $237,598.63 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $269,594.11.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,029,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

