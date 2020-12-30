Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Shares Down 1.3%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)’s share price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 4,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPPLF shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

