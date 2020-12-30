Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

