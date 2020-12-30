Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,589,299 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $833,217,000 after buying an additional 1,511,366 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

