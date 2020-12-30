Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Integrated Drilling Equipment shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 53,700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Integrated Drilling Equipment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IRIG)

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.