Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 80,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

