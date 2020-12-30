Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $808.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.78.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.