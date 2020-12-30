Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $808.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

