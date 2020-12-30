Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) COO Sells 11,164 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

