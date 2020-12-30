Insider Selling: Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Director Sells 71,000 Shares of Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $349,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,604.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTEK opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

