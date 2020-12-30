Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 39,584 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,145,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hari Pillai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $56,574.28.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $33,078.04.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 4,335,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 944,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

