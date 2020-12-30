Insider Selling: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Sells C$212,400.00 in Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,800.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$16.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$851.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$22.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.