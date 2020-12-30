Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $21,090.00.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 929,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,801. The company has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

