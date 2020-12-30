Insider Buying: Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Director Gary N. Boston purchased 1,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $180,212.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 252,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

