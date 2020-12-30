Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Director Acquires C$3,379,158.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

TSE NFI opened at C$23.64 on Wednesday. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -11.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.73.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.