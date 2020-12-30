Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires C$23,100.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 474,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,219.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 100,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,976.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,708.00.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.62.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

