Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Purchases 4,750 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GEF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,054. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $6,225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $3,113,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

