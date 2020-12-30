Insider Buying: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Jay P. Leupp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 5,687,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,049. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 66.00%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 130.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

