Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 6.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.60. 12,598,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 25,919,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 45,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 97,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

