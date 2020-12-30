Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 46.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 18.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,970,000 after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ingredion by 11.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

