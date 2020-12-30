Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading Up 5.6%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.