indaHash (IDH) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 20% against the dollar. indaHash has a market cap of $695,950.24 and approximately $138.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash is a token. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

