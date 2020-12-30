Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.21.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

