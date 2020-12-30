Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.04. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 461.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 24.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 739,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.97.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

