Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.10. 325,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 698,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

