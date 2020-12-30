iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.54 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002619 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Bittrex and Gatecoin. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 7% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $59.54 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00587172 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00155662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051631 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

