Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Up 1.4%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 1,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDRSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Idorsia presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

