ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

ICFI stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. 2,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

