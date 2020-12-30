Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

HRCXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Investec lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

HRCXF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,536. Hurricane Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

