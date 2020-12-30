HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.53 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $1.00 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

