Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report $276.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.85 million and the lowest is $250.90 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $324.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

