Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) Shares Gap Up to $57.00

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $59.00. Hornby PLC (HRN.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 79,441 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25.

About Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

