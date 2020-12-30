Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $36.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $38.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million.

HMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.06. 134,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

