HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.94

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 3335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HMS by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

