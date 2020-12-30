Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Trading Up 7.8%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 510,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 120,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Highway at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

